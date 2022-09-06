Home / Cricket / 'Suddenly Dubai strip...': Akhtar sparks controversy, expresses displeasure with match pitch during IND vs PAK tie

'Suddenly Dubai strip...': Akhtar sparks controversy, expresses displeasure with match pitch during IND vs PAK tie

cricket
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:00 AM IST

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were hitting the Pakistani bowlers all around the park and the explosive start by India, perhaps triggered Shoaib into questioning the pitch.

File photo of ex-Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar(File photo)
File photo of ex-Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar(File photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Emotions always run high when India and Pakistan play against each other. On Sunday, ex-Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar stirred a controversy by questioning the pitch for the match. The Rawalpindi Express took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the pitch and wrote "Wow. Suddenly Dubai strip is shaved. Grass gone. Hmmm achaaa."

The tweet by Shoaib was made when India got off to an impressive start with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul going all guns blazing against the Pakistani bowlers in the powerplay. India's openers were hitting the Pakistani bowlers all around the park and the explosive start by India, perhaps triggered Shoaib into questioning the pitch.

India captain Rohit eventually got out to Haris Rauf, after scoring 28 quick runs off just 16 balls. India had already scored more than 60 runs by the time KL Rahul got out to Shadab Khan. The quickfire innings of both openers gave India a big momentum early on in the innings. Later good contributions from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda, alongside Virat Kohli's anchor innings of 60 runs, ensured that India posted a big total of 181 on the scoreboard.

The Pakistani bowlers did plug in the runs with a few wickets in the middle overs but it didn't stop India from putting a big total. All three of Pakistan's pace bowlers conceded runs at more than nine runs per over. Only the spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, managed to control the blitzkrieg by the Indian batsmen to some extent.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs pakistan asia cup shoaib akthar india cricket team + 2 more
india vs pakistan asia cup shoaib akthar india cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out