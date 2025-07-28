'Sundar, Jadeja's efforts will be remembered. Not Harry Brook's 37 kmph ball': Alastair Cook shows Ben Stokes the mirror

The Manchester Test was a true slugfest between India and England. Both teams gave it their all, and in the end, the contest ended in a draw. However, the drama in the final few minutes of Day 5 took the spotlight away from a great fightback from India, led by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Once again, the spirit of cricket debate has erupted, with former cricketers choosing between India and England. However, former England captain Alastair Cook has sided with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, saying the duo were well within their rights to do what they did. The final few minutes of the Manchester Test witnessed some high drama between Ben Stokes and Indian batters. (PTI)

The incident happened when England captain Ben Stokes offered the two Indian batters a chance to call the game off early, as only a draw emerged as the possible result. However, Jadeja and Sundar were both nearing their respective centuries, hence they refused to accept Stokes' handshake.

This left the England camp furious, and several players, such as Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, got involved, mocking both Jadeja and Sundar. Stokes introduced Root and Brook into the attack and soon after, both Indian batters brought up their respective 100s and eventually, the players walked off the field.

It must be mentioned that Harry Brook did not even attempt to land the ball on the right spots as he dished out one loose delivery after another.

This sequence of events is now generating polarising reactions, with most pundits siding with India. Sir Alastair Cook is the latest cricketer to lend support to Jadeja and Sundar.

“It was the right decision for them to carry on for the momentum they'll gain from it. When you're out on the field, when you have been out there for 140 overs, you get frustrated. So there's a little bit of frustration for England,” Cook said on BBC Sport.

“I understand why India did it. Five years down the line, you look at the scorecard, you'll see two brilliant hundreds to save the game. Plus Shubman Gill's as well. So it will be forgotten about Harry Brook's 37mph ball,” he added.

India's tremendous fightback

When India walked out to bat in the first session of Day 4, the odds were really stacked against them in the Manchester Test. Trailing by 311 runs, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks and the score read 0/2.

The chances of the game finishing on the fourth day looked highly possible. However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had other ideas as they saw off Day 4 with both of them nearing centuries.

However, Ben Stokes stood up for England on Day 5 as he removed Rahul for 90. Gill registered his fourth century of the series but even he lost his wicket to Jofra Archer right on the cusp of the lunch break.

The game was wide open and it was then that Jadeja and Washington Sundar got together to form an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping the visitors gain the lead and eventually walking away with a draw.