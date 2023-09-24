Sundar set to be recalled, Shreyas Iyer to be given another chance to impress: India’s likely XI vs Australia in 2nd ODI

India face Australia in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The hosts are currently leading 1-0, having won the first ODI by five wickets on Friday. Mohammed Shami, who was benched for India's victorious Asia Cup 2023 final fixture, was in top-form in the first ODI, and took a five-wicket haul to help his side bowl out Australia for 276 in 50 overs. David Warner was in decent batting form for the visitors and smacked a half-century, registering 52 runs off 53 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer failed to have an impact in the first ODI vs Australia.(AP)

Chasing a target of 277 runs, India cruised to 281/5 in 48.4 overs, courtesy of dominating batting from openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad hammered 71 runs off 77 balls, packed with 10 fours. Meanwhile, Gill clattered 74 runs off 63 deliveries, bagging six fours and two sixes in the process. Meanwhile, KL Rahul (58*) and Suryakumar Yadav (58) also got key half-centuries. For the Aussies, Adam Zampa scalped two wickets.

With senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested, India will be hoping to grab a series-clinching victory on Sunday, and also sort out their permutations and combinations ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. India will also face Australia in their World Cup opener. The Indian maagement are expected to experiment with their middle order for the second ODI, a position which has been a factor in recent ICC tournaments.

Gill and Gaikwad will be expected to open in the second ODI, after their blistering knocks in the first ODI. Gill is currently in stunning form and also ended Asia Cup 2023 as the highest run-scorer with 302 runs in six matches. Shreyas Iyer has been dissapointed since his comeback from injury and failed to impress in the first ODI. He was dismissed for three runs off eight balls, but is expected to be given another chance to impress.

KL Rahul, who will captain the side, is expected to bat at no. 4, followed by Ishan Kishan at no. 5. Rahul will also take up the wicketkeeper role, and is expected to do the same in the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav will be at no. 6 and played a key role in the first ODI.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will feature as the all-rounders in no. 7 and no. 8 respectively. The duo will also share spin duties. Meanwhile, the pace department will consist of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

India's predicted XI vs Australia in 2nd ODI-

Top-order: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer

Middle Order: KL Rahul (c/wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

