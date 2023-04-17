Watch: Gavaskar 'rubs his eyes' after Rahane's monster six crashes on Chinnaswamy roof, Faf du Plessis shellshocked

Ajinkya Rahane continued his impressive show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing the carnage from the discarded India star in the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The batter, who joined the proceedings much earlier than he expected, didn't waste much time before getting into business. (Follow: RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Faf du Plessis and Ajinkya Rahane(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahane rotated the strike initially and scored seven in the first seven deliveries. He then switched gears in the fifth over bowled by Vijaykumar Vyshak, dispatching a short of length delivery by the seamer on the roofs of the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium towards the square leg region.

Rahane's effortless execution left on-air commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar in absolute delight, with the latter reacting: “I'm rubbing my eyes”. He then added “what a terrific version this is” as the duo continued to lavish praise on Rahane.

Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shot against Vijaykumar Vyshak also gave Rahane the license to go full throttle as he smashed Wayne Parnell for a couple of boundaries and a maximum in the next over.

Rahane was eventually cleaned up for 37 off 20 by Wanindu Hasranga in the 10th over. Batting at a strike-rate of 185, Rahane's 20-ball knock featured three boundaries and two maximums.

Meanwhile, CSK, who were invited to bat first by RCB, lost in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad early for 3(6) after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay.

Rahane was included in CSK's playing XI in the match against Mumbai Indians, in which he scored 61 off 27 balls and played a key role in the seven-wicket win. He maintained a similar approach in the following encounter against Rajasthan Royals but could only manage 31 in 19 balls as CSK lost the match by 3 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON