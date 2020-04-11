e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma to open in Wasim Jaffer’s Mumbai XI

Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma to open in Wasim Jaffer’s Mumbai XI

In fact, he also named Gavaskar the captain of the team which includes the legendary Sachin Tendulkar among others. Interestingly, he has also included Vinod Kambli

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (Vipin Pawar / IPL/ SPORTZPICS)
         

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been very active on social media ever since hanging his boots in March. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing everyone to stay indoors, he has been interacting with fans regularly on Twitter and has now come up with his all-time Mumbai XI since 1970.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer announced his team which would have Sunil Gavaskar open the batting with Rohit Sharma. In fact, he also named Gavaskar the captain of the team which includes the legendary Sachin Tendulkar among others. Interestingly, he has also included Vinod Kambli. Considered an immensely talented batsman, Kambli could never really make it count at the international level after a string of good scores early on.

 

A veteran of 260 first-class games, Jaffer also played 31 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India. Having started off with Mumbai, the opener moved to Vidarbha before the 2015-16 season. Playing for Vidarbha, while Jaffer became the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy games in 2019, he also had a brilliant run in the 2018-19 season, scoring 1037 runs at an average of 69.13 with four hundreds and a highest score of 206.

Jaffer’s Mumbai XI since 1970: Sunil Gavaskar (c), Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, C Pandit (wk), Sairaj Bahutule / Ramesh Powar, Ajit Agarkar / Abdul Ismail, Zaheer Khan, A Kuruvilla, P Shivalkar, 12th- G Parkar

