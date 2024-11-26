Menu Explore
Sunil Gavaskar dismisses misapprehension after Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy brilliance at Perth: ‘Disproving all that…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 26, 2024 07:17 AM IST

Gavaskar gave the examples of Kapil Dev and Imran Khan while suggesting that fast bowlers can also make good captains and backing Jasprit Bumrah for the role.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has brushed aside all the misapprehension about fast bowlers' captaincy credentials and backed Jasprit Bumrah to take over the charge of India's Test team. Bumrah inspired the Indian team with an incredible performance in the Perth Test against Australia to help the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah led the team from the front and impressed many with his captaincy skills. When India was backed against the wall after getting bundled out for 150 in the first innings, Bumrah took the onus on himself with the ball and claimed a fifer to wrap up Australia's innings for 104, which helped the visitors take a crucial 46-run lead.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

It was the second time when Bumrah was leading the Indian Test team, as his first attempt in the leadership role didn't work in the team's favour. However, he looked like a much-improved skipper. He made some smart bowling changes and inspired the visitors to register their first-ever win on Optus Stadium, ending Australia's 4-0 streak at the venue.

Gavaskar asserted that Bumrah has the ability to take care of the big captaincy responsibility.

“He's only 30. So yes, clearly, he has shown that he can handle the cares of captaincy. Today also, the way he made the bowling changes tells you that he is putting a lot of thought into all his moves and once again disproving all that, you know, Bakwas that goes on that fast bowlers aren't good captains,” Gavaskar told India Today in an interview.

‘We’ve got Imran Khan, Kapil Dev two top-class captains'

The legendary cricketer gave the examples of Kapil Dev and Imran Khan while suggesting that fast bowlers can also make good captains and backing Bumrah for the role.

“In our subcontinent itself, we’ve got Imran Khan, the fast bowler who's been a fabulous captain. And we've got Kapil Dev, two top class captains, excellent captains, so fast bowlers can also make good captains,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team in Perth, and he'll be available for selection in the pink-Test match in Adelaide. He will be leading the Test team for the first time in Australia, while Bumrah is going to be his deputy once again.

