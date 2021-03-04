'It can spill over': Sunil Gavaskar lauds umpires for intervening during Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes on-field exchange
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma for intervening during the heated exchange between India captain Virat Kohli and England allrounder Ben Stokes on Thursday. The duo never shy away from a conversation in the middle, and in the first session of Day 1 of the 4th Test between the two teams at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the two were involved in an on-field episode that appeared to be getting out of hands before the two umpires took charge and put a stop to it.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - LIVE!
The moment took place at the end of the 13th over when Stokes said a few words to pacer Mohammed Siraj after he finished the over with a bouncer. The bowler walked back without replying but Kohli took the matter into his own hands and went up to Stokes as he was in a discussion with his teammate Jonny Bairstow.
Also read: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
The discussion continued for a few moments but just when it looked like it might escalate, Menon and Sharma intervened and took the matter into their own hands.
Speaking on Star Sports' during the Lunch break, Gavaskar said that things like that could spill over, and hence it was a nice job done there by the umpires.
"These kinds of things do happen. The heat is on. That's why I got my hat on as well. These kinds of things can sometimes spill over.
"The bowler said something to the batsman, the batsman said something to the bowler, and it can spill over," Gavaskar said.
"But it was good to see the umpires coming and making sure it's nipped before it gets ugly. It's part of the game, both players are doing their darndest for the country, trying to win the game, and therefore the emotions can sometimes get the better of you," he further said.
England lost three wickets in the first session, with spinner Axar Patel dismissing the openers, and seamer Siraj getting rid of captain Joe Root. Bairstow and Stokes settled down the visitors after early wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision Review System (DRS): Taking maybe with a yes or no
- Technology in cricket went from enriching TV viewing to a full-fledged review system, and despite technology updates DRS still will have to live with grey areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Polly, take a chance': How Pollard smashed 6 sixes in an over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Kohli and Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
- India vs England: Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar
- India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
- India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf
- Kohli, Pujara and Rahane's batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: All the changes in Playing XIs of both teams
- India vs England: India and England made a total of three changes for the fourth Test of the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explodes after Pollard's 6 sixes in an over off hat-trick man Dananjaya
- Pollard's efforts were recognized well by the cricket fraternity with fans, former cricketers and his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeting in praise of the West Indies all-rounder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England 74/3 at lunch
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: England lost their first three wickets after Joe Root elected to bat first. Bairstow and Stokes stitched a partnership before players went out for lunch. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.
'Pinnacle of off-spin bowling': Gambhir calls Ashwin's spell the best he's seen
- One particular spell of R Ashwin is the best Gautam Gambhir has seen any spinner bowl in his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is-WATCH
- The West Indies won the match by four wickets with 41 balls in hand, finishing with 134-6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox