Sunil Gavaskar presents a new term for KL Rahul, then explains change in him: ‘I could be wrong’

India’s innings had already found its centre of gravity by the time KL Rahul brought up his century in the second ODI against New Zealand, but the way he did it, and the moment it arrived, triggered a familiar debate that has followed him for years: talent versus output, promise versus fulfilment. KL Rahul celebrates his century during the second ODI. (PTI)

Speaking during the mid-innings show, Sunil Gavaskar offered a candid, layered take that carried both praise and a pointed assessment of Rahul’s career curve. Gavaskar began by acknowledging the long-held perception around the batter, even while stressing that it comes from the scale of Rahul’s ability.

“Look, I’ve always thought that maybe, and I could be wrong, with all the talent that he’s had, he’s probably been a little bit of an underachiever,” Gavaskar said.

It was not framed as a put-down, but as context, the kind of remark that lands only because Rahul has been viewed as someone capable of dominating formats. Gavaskar’s larger point, though, was that Rahul now appears to be arriving at a clearer mental space, one where confidence is driving both expression and control.

“But now I think he’s coming to that, you know, space as maybe Doulie (Simom Doull) is saying, when he now, you know, has that much more confidence in himself. And therefore he’s now showing them, showing the range of shots, showing the temperament,” he added.

That combination - range and temperament, has often been the fault line in KL Rahul’s ODI career. At his best, he has looked like a batter who can shift gears without losing shape, and accelerate without turning reckless. In this innings, the scoring shots did not feel like a gamble; they felt like options chosen with clarity. The hundred, then, wasn’t only a milestone, it was a statement about rhythm, timing and decision-making under pressure.

Sunil Gavaskar's admiration also moved beyond numbers and into the language that traditionalists reserve for a particular type of batting: elegance. His praise here was unambiguous, the kind that leans into the joy of watching a batter who makes difficult strokes appear uncomplicated.

“It is a delight to watch him, and he’s got the elegance as well,” Gavaskar said, “I mean, when somebody’s got the elegance when he plays the shots, that is that adds just to the visual pleasure.”

For Rahul, the significance of this century wasn’t simply that it came in an ODI - it was that it arrived in a game India needed a stabiliser, and in a phase where he has been asked to be both insurance and intent. Gavaskar’s assessment captured that sense of a player finally matching his tools with conviction and looking better for it.