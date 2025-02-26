Sunil Gavaskar rescues Babar Azam after bombardment of criticism from Pakistan greats: ‘Even against India…’

Babar Azam's last ODI century was against Nepal in August 2023. That's 23 innings ago. In between, he scored seven half-centuries, but very few of them were as fluent as they once used to be. The story is not much in different other formats. His last impactful T20I knock was against Irelan in May 2024. In his last 26 test innings, Babar has crossed the 50-run mark only two times. The Pakistan superstar is caught in a downward spiral. It is showing in Pakistan's performance. Sunil Gavaskar and Babar Azam

The defending champions were knocked out of the Champions Trophy, the first ICC tournament they have hosted since 1996, in just four days after losing to New Zealand and India in their group outings. They then somehow scrapped through to the tri-series final at home, only to be beaten by New Zealand in the summit clash.

Babar's form, particularly his scoring rate, came under scrutiny after Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament. At a time when the former Pakistan captain was bombarded with criticism by the biggest names in Pakistan cricket, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar came to his rescue.

While speaking to former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on his YouTube channel, Gavaskar suggested a technical tweak that can bring Babar Azam back on track. The former India captain said Babar should eliminate his wide stance, which will help him move better at the crease and also give him a better idea of the bounce of the ball.

Gavaskar gives success mantra to Babar Azam

"If you ask me about technique, I'll just say one thing to Babar Azam. Right now, his stance is wide," Gavaskar said. "If he reduces the width between his legs (while standing at the crease) then he will get two advantages - He won't be uncomfortable moving front or back. Secondly, when you close the gap, your height increases. You have a better understanding of the bounce, you are more upright and you can tackle the ball better. If he tries to do that, the run-making ability that he had will come back. If he does that, it will not only provide joy to the people of Pakistan but also the entire world."

Gavaskar, who last Babar during the T20 World Cup in the USA last year, said he has always been a fan of the stylish right-hander's strokeplay, which he believes brings joy to cricket lovers across the globe.

"He gives a lot of joy with his cover drive. Even against India, look at the flick shot he hit for a boundary through mid-wicket, what a shot that was. The entire world wants to watch such shots," Gavaskar added.

Babar will have one final chance to silence his critics in Pakistan's last Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 27).