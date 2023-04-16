'There must have been change in...': Sunil Gavaskar's interesting take on MI's form as Rohit and Co. meet KKR in IPL

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to maintain the winning momentum after record-time winners opened their account with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rohit's MI will meet former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No.22 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Sunil Gavaskar shared his views about Mumbai's form ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 match between MI and KKR(PTI)

The five-time champions recorded their first win of the new season when Rohit and Co. outclassed Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Leading the Mumbai Paltan from the front, MI skipper Rohit smashed his first half-century since the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. Rohit's sublime knock of 65 off 45 balls propelled Mumbai Indians to an impressive six-wicket win over David Warner and Co. in the final-over thriller at Delhi.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma set to join Kohli in elite list as Mumbai captain eyes sensational records in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match

With Mumbai all set to resume their lopsided rivalry with Kolkata at the iconic Wankhede, former India captain Gavaskar believes the onus is now on the hosts to revive their campaign in the IPL 2023. The Men In Blue are only above bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 standings. Rohit's Mumbai Paltan has suffered two defeats in 3 games this season.

“The upcoming match is going to be very interesting for Mumbai because after breaking the long streak of defeat, there must have been a change in the mindset of the Mumbai team and now it will be interesting to see what kind of game they show to maintain their winning streak,” Gavaskar told Star Sports in the lead-up to MI's home game against KKR at Wankhede.

Former Harbhajan Singh, who has plied his trade with KKR and MI in the IPL, was all praise for stand-in skipper Nitish Rana ahead of the upcoming encounter. Indian batter Rana had earlier replaced injured Shreyas Iyer as the leader of the Kolkata-based franchise for the entire IPL season. “Nitish Rana has led KKR from the front in the last two games. His timing has been immaculate, he attacked spinners and pacers with equal ease. He is batting well and even making the captaincy moves brilliantly,” Harbhajan said.

