Sunil Gavaskar's blunt take on why Shubman Gill, not Bumrah, became captain: 'A very selfless cricketer told selectors…'

The BCCI's decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain continues to divide opinions. While a section of the public and Indian cricket fraternity embraced the decision – such as Kapil Dev – another bunch feels it's too early for the youngster to be given the mantle of captaincy. Gill is just 25, having played all of 32 Test matches for India, and truth be told, his average of just a shade above 35 is reckoned by many not captaincy-deserving. Anil Kumble, in an indirect message to the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, said Gill first needs to cement his place in the Test team as a batter, while Virender Sehwag went a step ahead and called Rishabh Pant the 'second-best' option for captaincy, pushing Gill down to No. 3. Shubman Gill beat Jasprit Bumrah in the captaincy race(PTI/AP)

As for the No. 1 pick, Sehwag's vote went to Jasprit Bumrah. Why? Because for the longest time, the Indian pace spearhead was considered Rohit Sharma's successor. He stepped up to lead the team when Rohit missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in 2022 and again during the Perth Test against Australia. In the same series, when Rohit opted out of the Sydney Test and Bumrah took over, he was on track to take over the captaincy permanently when the time came. Unfortunately, a recurring back injury derailed those plans. Reflecting on the leadership transition, Sunil Gavaskar provided insights into how and when the decision was finalised.

"The fact that that total team-man and selfless-cricketer named Jasprit Bumrah informed the selectors that since he may not be able to play all Test matches because of his back issue, the selectors could zero in at Gill as the new India captain, made the selection even easier. Make no mistake, Bumrah will be at hand for Gill to lean on to and he will also undoubtedly lead the bowling group as they try and plot the English batters' dismissals," the former India captain wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Sunil Gavaskar's only concern

Gavaskar's overall assessment of the squad is music to the ears of all Indian fans. The Little Master reckons the side is well-balance; however his only concern revolves around the itinerary. India and England play the first Test from June 20, with the next four being played across 33 days. That's 45 days for all five Tests with little time to relax in between matches, and hence; Gavaskar welcomed BCCI's decision to pick back-up players, especially bowler, who can come in handy.

"The Indian team looks well balanced, and now with BCCI having enough funds, the selectors' jobs are a bit easier as they can pick 18 instead of the 16 that most other teams choose. So, they have taken six new-ball users plus Nitish Reddy who can bowl lively medium pace. Yes, the tour is a cramped one with five Test matches in six weeks and so there will be need for net bowlers as the Test bowlers would need some rest after the efforts in the back-to-back Test matches," added Gavaskar.