Sunrisers Hyderabad part ways with captain Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran ahead of IPL 2023 auction

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been shown the exit door by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have released the premier batter ahead of the mini-auction on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based franchise has parted ways with New Zealand’s all-format skipper, who spent eight years at the IPL franchise. The talismanic batter of the Orange Army was re-appointed as the leader of the Hyderabad giants in the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Williamson had guided SRH to the IPL 2018 final in the absence of veteran opener David Warner, who was serving a two-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia (CA) at the time. Leading the Hyderabad franchise from the front, Williamson smashed 735 runs at an average of 52.50 in 2018. The premier batter also achieved an impressive strike rate of 142.44 in the 2018 season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal released by respective franchise

Leading the Orange Army in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league, Williamson only managed to score 216 runs in 13 innings. Under Williamson's leadership, the 2016 champions finished 8th on the 10-team points table last season. Sunrisers Hyderabad registered 6 wins and suffered 8 defeats in the league phase of the cash-rich league. The Hyderabad giants will have a new captain for the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league following Williamson's departure ahead of the mini auction.

Hyderabad have also released Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod ahead of the mini-auction. The Orange Army have INR 42.25 crore left in their purse for the mini-auction. The former champions also have 4 overseas slots remaining for the new season.

SRH's current squad ahead of mini auction: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON