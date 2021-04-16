Sunrisers Hyderabad’s foreign combination blues

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a team whose fortunes are heavily dependent on overseas professionals. But, every season they have the same confusion --- finding the right combination in their foreigners’ slots.

While David Warner and Rashid Khan are automatic picks, fitting in the other two has often been a subject of debate. Kane Williamson is always jostling for a spot with Jonny Bairstow, and with Jason Holder doing well last season, Rashid’s spin partner Mohammad Nabi has competition.

Warner, Rashid, Bairstow, Nabi and Holder have been used in the first two games this season. SRH have lost both which is a hint to the missing link in the puzzle: Kane Williamson. That the defeats came while chasing shows how much SRH are missing Williamson’s calm head under pressure.

Prior to New Zealand’s home series against Bangladesh last month, Williamson had sustained a small tear in his left-elbow tendon that ruled him out of the series. In a video on Twitter posted by SRH ahead of SRH’s game against Mumbai Indians (MI), Williamson said he should be ready in a week.

Last season too Williamson had sat out the first few matches. When he was given a chance, Williamson excelled, showing his quality in tough situations. His last game for SRH is a good reminder of his pressure handling skills. In the qualifier against Delhi Capitals, Williamson had kept SRH in the match with a 45-ball 67 with four sixes and five fours when facing a stiff target of 190. After losing three wickets inside the powerplay, Williamson fought back before falling at the total of 145 in the 17th over. In 53 IPL matches, Williamson has 1619 runs at an average of 39.49 with 15 half-centuries.

Following their collapse against RCB, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted that Williamson is the answer to SRH’s batting woes, quoting from a title track of a Hindi movie, saying “whom are you waiting for, I am there” with a picture of the New Zealand captain”.

On the Chennai pitch where SRH play three more games --- the only other team apart from Mumbai Indians (MI) who play as many on that ground --- Williamson’s role is important. He can be the accumulator SRH need and with his experience, he knows how to close out games.

When Williamson is available, Bairstow or Holder will have to make way. In the recent series for England, Bairstow was very good against India’s spinners. But, batting on a Pune wicket and at Chennai are different challenges. The Chepauk pitch is slow and the ball grips, making strokeplay difficult once the effect of rolling wears off. Bairstow scored a 40-ball 55 in the opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but got to bat most of the powerplay overs after the fall of two early wickets. And, the end result was a defeat.

Bairstow’s best at SRH has come as an opener, as Warner’s partner. It makes for a strong case on the Chennai pitch where the best time to score runs is at the start of the innings when the ball is new and the field is spread. Even MI’s powerpacked lower order struggled after 15 overs against RCB and KKR.

In the absence of Williamson, the team was depending on the finishing ability of Manish Pandey, SRH’s only recognised Indian batsmen. He was not able to take the team home in both games after settling in.

On Wednesday, SRH failed to chase a below-par total of 149 runs posted by RCB. SRH were favourites to win after a solid start given by skipper David Warner (54 off 37 deliveries). But Pandey fell in the 17th over for a 39-ball 38 and SRH lost their way. Against KKR, Pandey scored a 44-ball unbeaten 61 but couldn’t close out the chase despite having wickets in hand. Certainly, more is expected Pandey at the pivotal No. 3 spot.

After being left out of the BCCI contracts’ list, the IPL is crucial for Pandey to make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup at home.