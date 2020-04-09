e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sunrisers Hyderabad set to donate Rs 10 crore towards COVID-19 fight

Sunrisers Hyderabad set to donate Rs 10 crore towards COVID-19 fight

“Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures,” the franchise said in its official twitter handle.

cricket Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
SRH player David Warner after win the match.
SRH player David Warner after win the match.(PTI)
         

The Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday decided to donate Rs 10 crore towards the nation’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a serious health crisis across the globe.

“Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures,” the franchise said in its official twitter handle.

Sunrisers’ initiative drew praise from the team’s skipper David Warner.

“How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers,” the Australian tweeted. Other IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have also pledged to contribute to the PM CARES Fund set up by the government to fight against against the pandemic.

Besides, several cricketers, including Sunil Gaavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and the BCCI among others have also contributed towards the cause.

The coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 170 people and infected over 5700 in India.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Covid-19 Live: Maharashtra to cut legislators’ salaries by 30% for one year
Covid-19 Live: Maharashtra to cut legislators’ salaries by 30% for one year
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news