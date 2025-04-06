SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch SRH vs GT live on TV and online

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad will return to their home den to square off against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH are in desperate need of a win after losing three consecutive matches. The franchise are languishing at the bottom half of the points table and the last year's finalists seek a change in fortunes. IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: Here are all the streaming details of the Indian Premier League fixture(ANI )

SRH's must-famed batting lineup has failed to fire after their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals. In the previous three fixtures, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have failed to fire in unison. The bowling has also leaked runs and hence SRH are struggling for momentum.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans faced a defeat in their opening match against the Punjab Kings. However, the side came roaring back by registering back-to-back wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The contest between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans is expected to a cracker at the Uppal.

Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohmmad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match take place?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday (April 6) at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match take place?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.