Home / Cricket / Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy

Raina has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs for India at an average of 35.31. Playing in the middle order for most of his career, his tally of 5 centuries and 36 half centuries is a big statement of his ability as a batsman.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka.
File photo of Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka.(CSK/Facebook)
         

Indian middle order batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The couple are parents to two kids now. Gracia, Raina’s daughter, was born in May 2016. The left handed batsman has had a decorated career with the Indian team, having been part of the 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning campaigns.

Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise Raina represents, congratulated the couple on Twitter. “Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to @_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily.” the post read. 

Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is Raina’s teammate at CSK also congratulated the couple. “Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby boy,” Harbhajan tweeted. 

Raina has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs for India at an average of 35.31. Playing in the middle order for most of his career, his tally of 5 centuries and 36 half centuries is a big statement of his ability as a batsman. He made a great start to his Test career, scoring a century on debut, but his persistent problems against the short ball meant he played a total of 18 Tests only. He has also represented India in 78 T20 internationals and is the second highest run getter in the history of IPL.

