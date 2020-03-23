Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

cricket

Indian medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the nice guys of Team India. Aggressive and competitive on the field but soft spoken and gentle off it, Bhuvneshwar is the quintessential smiling assassin on a cricket pitch. He recently appeared on a chat show Spicy Pitch in Cricbuzz where he spoke about his life on and off the pitch. His wife Nupur Dagar also appeared on the show.

While talking about his equation with his wife, Bhuvneshwar confessed that his wife Nupur had hacked into his Facebook account and that he has not used his account since then.

“She (Nupur) asked me for the Facebook password, but I made some excuses. So the next days she tells me that this is your new password. She literally hacked my account, and I have not used Facebook since then,” Bhuvneshwar said on the show.

The couple shared some banter on the show. Nupur spoke about how she gets jealous when she sees Bhuvneshwar getting photographs clicked with female fans.

“When he clicks the picture, I keep telling him that what was the need to stand so close to her. Couldn’t you ask her to stand a little far? And then he says what I could do if they stand close to me,” Nupur said.

Bhuvneshwar further revealed that he had a crush on Nupur from the age of 13 and how the two came close before eventually tying the knot on November 26, 2017.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the Indian squaf for the ODI series against South Africa, which could cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been sidelined due to an injury and had missed the Test series against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20 internationals for India, picking up 236 international wickets till date across all formats.