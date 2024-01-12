Suresh Raina discards Dravid's Kohli-Rohit opening combination idea with 'Sachin-Ganguly' remark

For the third time in a row, the discussions around the possibility of Virat Kohli opening for India in T20Is ahead of a World Cup have ignited. It happened in 2021, after then-captain Kohli had opened with Rohit Sharma in a match against England and batted out the entire span of 20 overs to finish on 80* from 52 deliveries. Kohli later sought to explore the possibility further as he returned to open the innings for his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2022, the discussions were more subdued until his stunning 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, the knock that had ended his long-standing century drought. Although the idea was never executed in a T20 World Cup game, India head coach Rahul Dravid did not count out the possibility of it in the ongoing Afghanistan T20I series or in the ICC event in June. But two-time World Cup-winner Suresh Raina discarded the idea. Suresh Raina does not like the idea of Virat Kohli opening with Rohit Sharma in T20Is

On Wednesday, ahead of the start of the T20I series against Afghanistan in Mohali, Dravid, who initially confirmed Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit's opening partner, did not categorically deny the possibility of having Kohli as an opener during the series, as he explained the line-up would be based on a player's ability against a bowling attack and given circumstances rather than mere left-right combinations.

"Nothing is closed (Kohli opening with Rohit). We do not doubt that the kind of ability and skill sets players like Rohit and Kohli possess, they will be able to find answers against different kinds of bowling," said Dravid. We still have left-handers in the line-up. But it is not only about left-handers but it is their ability to play through a period and to be able to tackle different kinds of spin that there is. Players like Rinku, Jaiswal and Tilak have come in as well, which adds a nice string to the bow. But in the end, we make selections based on performance, not just on the left-hand or right-hand batsman."

The other argument supporting the discussion on why Kohli should open in T20s is his concerning numbers in the middle overs, especially against spinners. Since 2020 in IPL, he scored at a shade under 7 runs an over during that middle phase of a T20 innings with a boundary every 10.6 deliveries. The figures drop further when up against a spinner - 6.3 scoring rate with a boundary rate of 14.7 deliveries.

Suresh Raina prefers Kohli at No.3

On Thursday, in an interaction with the media ahead of India's opener against Afghanistan, Raina, who will be an expert with JioCinema and Sports18 through the duration of the series, was made aware of the numbers before being asked whether he would consider Kohli as an option to open for India in T20Is. The former India cricketer outrightly rejected the idea, emphasising on the need for a left-right opening combination like India had with Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag in the 2010s and Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in the 2000s.

"I prefer Kohli to bat at No.3 because if Yasasvi plays, he will open with Rohit because of that left-right combination. We have seen in the past when Gambhir and Sehwag used to play or when Sachin and Dada (Sourav Ganguly) used to play. And it is not just because of the combination, they are both attacking batters. With Kohli at No.3, India's line-up looks more solid. He runs between the wickets, and keeps that scoreboard ticking. I feel his ideal position is No. 3. But if the management feels he should open, then Yashasvi can bat at No. 3. But I feel Yashasvi should open because he is young, shows that intent as well so India can get that good early start," he told Hindustan Times.

Raina also supported the idea of bringing back the two veteran cricketers for the T20I series after 14 months of absence with the T20 World Cup in mind.

"It is an excellent step to have two senior players who have played most T20I games for India. And look at their current form, it's impressive, especially in the ODI World Cup. Also, the pitches will be a bit tricky at the venues where the T20 World Cup will be held. They need experienced players. Rohit is an experienced captain and brings a lot of quality to the dressing room, while Kohli is on the verge of scoring 12000 runs in T20 cricket. So having them in the squad adds strength and brings that experience factor. With Kohli and Rohit back, India have a chance to win the T20 World Cup," he said.