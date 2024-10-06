Suresh Raina hammers Shakib Al Hasan with two mammoth sixes, forces Bangladesh great out of attack in vintage display

Suresh Raina may have retired from international cricket in 2020, but his blistering hitting continues to make waves. In a match in the Six60 Strikes tournament, held by the National Cricket League (NCL) in the United States, Raina showed again why he's a force to be reckoned with, despite being away from the international stage. Suresh Raina smashes Shakib Al Hasan in a brutal onslaught(X)

Leading the New York Lions, the former India batter Raina smashed Los Angeles Waves' captain Shakib Al Hasan for two sixes and a four in a single over, reminding fans of his batting prowess.

The encounter in Dallas saw Raina dominate the game, and one of the defining moments was when he stepped out to face Shakib, who had only recently played against India in a two-Test series. Shakib, a world-class all-rounder and still active in ODIs, struggled to contain Raina's explosive batting.

In what can only be described as a power-packed over, Raina danced down the track to send the first ball soaring for six, signaling his intent. Not letting up, he hammered Shakib for another four and followed it up with a six again, delivering a blow to the Waves' captain. Shakib, rattled by the onslaught, did not return to bowl again, having conceded 18 runs in his solitary over.

Watch:

(Raina's sixes against Shakib at 0:13 and 0:19)

Raina's aggressive innings, consisting of 53 runs off just 28 balls, included three sixes and six boundaries, guiding the New York Lions to a competitive total of 126 runs in their 10 overs. His explosive performance, combined with support from opener Upul Tharanga, who scored a valuable 40 off 23 deliveries, ensured the Lions were in control throughout their innings.

Ben Cutting also chipped in with 12 runs as the Lions posted a target that would eventually prove too steep for the Waves.

The Waves’ stumbled right from the start, with opener Stephen Eskinazi dismissed for a golden duck. Shakib, looking to anchor the innings after the early setback, managed just 13 runs off 16 balls before falling to Tabraiz Shamsi in the fourth over. Although Adam Rossington and Tim David tried to revive the chase, they too fell short as the Waves ended their innings at 107 for 7, falling 19 runs short of the target.