Suresh Raina sends Shahid Afridi packing in just 2 balls, inflicts double blow in single over days after smoking Shakib

Suresh Raina, the former India star, continues to make waves in the National Cricket League (NCL) in the USA, delivering standout performances despite having called time on his professional cricketing career for over 2 years. Days after hammering Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two stunning sixes in a single over, Raina, this time, turned back the clock with the ball. Suresh Raina celebrates after dismissing Shahid Afridi

Playing for the New York Lions, Raina claimed two crucial wickets in a single over during the match against the Texas Gladiators, one of them being none other than Pakistan's legendary former captain, Shahid Afridi.

In the 10-over format league that features a host of former international stars, Raina's all-round capabilities have been pivotal for his side. Captain of the New York Lions, Raina brought himself on to bowl in the sixth over of the Gladiators' innings. His first victim, James Fuller, fell for just 3 runs off 7 balls as Raina’s clever length delivery enticed the batter into an ill-judged pull shot.

The ball, however, went straight to a well-placed short third, resulting in a straightforward catch and Fuller's dismissal. Just four deliveries later, Raina struck again, this time removing the dangerous Shahid Afridi, who attempted to sweep a delivery towards midwicket but found the fielder, sealing his fate.

Gladiators clinch close victory

Raina’s double strike dealt a severe blow to the Gladiators, turning the momentum in favour of the Lions. The Lions put up a strong 116/8 after batting first and then restricted the Gladiators to 112/9 in 10 overs. For the Lions, Ben Cutting remained the standout performer, scoring 44 off just 18 balls.

Raina ended at figures of 2/17 in the game, and Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan captain, also picked as many wickets.

Earlier in the tournament, Suresh Raina showcased his aggressive batting prowess with a blistering knock of 53 runs off just 28 balls, propelling the New York Lions to a formidable total of 126 in their 10 overs. His innings was laced with three towering sixes and six crisp boundaries, keeping the opposition bowlers under constant pressure.

The Los Angeles Waves, in reply, struggled to build momentum, managing 107 for 7 at the end of their innings, falling 19 runs short of the target.