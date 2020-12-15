Suresh Raina set to return to cricket, will play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:41 IST

Former India batsman Suresh Raina is all set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh in the much-awaited Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which is slated to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from International cricket in August this year, but the World Cup-winning cricketer will continue to play domestic cricket for his native state of Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League.

Raina shared the news with his fans on Twitter through images of his training in the nets. Even though Raina hasn’t played competitive cricket for the past one year, he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season in India.

Raina also did not play the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE as he had to return home due to “personal reasons”. In his absence, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super KIngs struggled and eventually failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time. CSK finished at the 7th position.

The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to be played across six states from January 10th to January 31st 2021.