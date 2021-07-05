Home / Cricket / 'Surprised to see Shubman Gill hide his injury': Saba Karim
File image of India's Shubman Gill.(AP)
File image of India's Shubman Gill.(AP)
cricket

'Surprised to see Shubman Gill hide his injury': Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim questioned how Shubman Gill's injury escaped the eyes of Indian medical team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has questioned how the Indian cricket medical team was not apprised of Shubman Gill's injury for so long. Gill, who is a part of the India squad set to play Test series in England, is reportedly injured and is likely to miss the Test series.

In a recent episode of the Khelneeti podcast with Nikhil Chopra, Karim expressed that the Indian physios were unable to track Gill's injuries for such a long time.

Also read: Chopra names India youngster whose game 'takes the world by storm'

“I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hid his injury. He has been travelling for a long time with the Indian team. Physios and other medical staff are tracking the fitness of the players. It’s very surprising in the first place, how it happened and why it didn’t come up earlier," Karim said.

While further discussing who would be the ideal candidate to replace Gill as the opening batsman, Karim backed Mayank Agarwal, who has been on the sidelines since failing to perform in Australia.

“Mayank should be given preference. We have been harsh towards Mayank. He was sidelined after just 2-3 failed innings,” Karim said.

India will play five-match Test series against England starting from August 4th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba karim shubman gill
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.