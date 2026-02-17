‘Suryakumar Yadav ne tamacha mara’: Ex-PAK player slams team after India’s 61-run win, points to Tilak Varma–Rinku Singh

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15, and it was a one-sided affair for Suryakumar Yadav and Co. In the pre-match conversation, the main focus was on India's bowling line-up. The Indian bowlers dominated against Pakistan, showing depth in the department. The Pakistan batters struggled against both pacers and spinners. India's Tilak Varma celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan. (AFP)

In the 13th over, Suryakumar opted for part-time bowler Tilak Varma, who removed Shadab Khan in the first delivery as Pakistan fell to 78/7. Suryakumar also used Rinku Singh after Tilak, and the KKR star conceded nine runs.

Basit Ali slams Pakistan Reacting to Suryakumar's move, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said on Game On Hai, "Surya ne jo sabse jor se tamacha mara hai na, jab usne Rinku aur Tilak Varma ko bowling karayi hai (Surya has slapped hard by bowling Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh)."

"This is the value of Pakistan’s cricket. I’m not talking about Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah or Varun Chakaravarthy," he added.

Chasing 176, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak each took a dismissal. Only four batters managed to get double-digit scores, and Usman Khan top-scored for his side with a knock of 44 runs off 34 balls. He lost his wicket to Axar. Meanwhile, the top order saw openers Sahibzada Farhan get dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Meanwhile, his opening partner, Saim Ayub, was removed for six off two balls. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, at no. 3, was removed for four off four balls. On the other hand, Babar Azam lost his wicket for five off seven deliveries.

Initially, India posted 175/7 in 20 overs as Ishan Kishan smacked 77 off 40 balls, laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Suryakumar registered 32 off 29 balls.