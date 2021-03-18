High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer
- India vs England: Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.
Suryakumar Yadav started his international career as a batsman in an India shirt with a majestic shot that many wouldn't have expected a player playing his first international innings to go for on the very first delivery he faced. Included in the team for the 4th T20I against England at Ahmedabad, in place of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar came out to bat at the number 3 slot after Jofra Archer sent back Rohit Sharma on the fourth delivery of the 4th over.
India vs England 4th T20I - Live score and Updates
Archer, who had set Rohit up with a slower delivery, bowled a short delivery at express pace at the new batsman. But Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits Jofra Archer for a six
Suryakumar made his much awaited debut for India in the second match of the series but didn't get a chance to bat as India coasted to an easy win. He was then dropped for the next match which led to several former Indian cricketers criticising the decision.
He might be batting in an India shirt for the first time but he is not a newcomer by any means. The batsman has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL for several years now and before that was a crucial member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the title twice.
The Mumbai batsman has been in the news since his stellar performance for Mumbai Indians last season as many expected him to be in the squad for the T20I series against Australia.
He was ignored for that series but was duly selected for the series against England.
Another good season with Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season could help hi seal a place in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be played later this year in India.
High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer
- India vs England: Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.
Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series
'Would've picked him come what may': Ex opener not happy with India's XI
- Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by’ as India replaced him with Rahul Chahar in the 4th T20I against England.
Jadeja feels Pandya not batting at his ideal position in Indian side
‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir
Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair
- Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
Open season in Indian cricket
- Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.