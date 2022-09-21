Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav rises to World No. 3 in T20Is, Hardik Pandya jumps 22 spots in latest ICC rankings

Suryakumar Yadav rises to World No. 3 in T20Is, Hardik Pandya jumps 22 spots in latest ICC rankings

Published on Sep 21, 2022

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters' list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against England at home.

Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali-(AFP)
India batters Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya made massive gains in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Suryakumar, who scored a quick 46 off 25 balls in the series opener against Australia in Mohali, rose to the third spot and now stands behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in the standings.

Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 71 off 30 balls, saw a jump off 22 spots and is now placed on the 65th position in the list of batters. He has also climbed to the fifth spot among the all-rounders in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Axar Patel's clinical bowling against Australia in the 1st T20I saw him move from 57 to 33 among the bowlers. The spinner had scalped three wickets while conceding 17 runs in his four overs.

For Australia, the Player of the Match Cameron Green entered the top 100 after smashing a 30-ball 61 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who grabbed two wickets in the match, retains No. 1 position in the bowlers' list.

On the other hand, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters' list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against England at home.

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf (up four places to 31st), spinners Mohammad Nawaz (up three places to 31st) and Usman Qadir (up 16 places to 102nd) are the other Pakistan players to move up the list.

For England, left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran has advanced 19 places to 52nd position while batters. Alex Hales (126th) and Harry Brook (147th) have also gained after contributing to their win.

-with ANI inputs

suryakumar yadav hardik pandya

