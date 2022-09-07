Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as No.1

Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as No.1

Published on Sep 07, 2022 04:40 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma has gained four slots to reach 13th while Mohammad Rizwan has become the third Pakistan player to climb to the top of the T20I rankings.

Suryakumar has scored 133 runs in the Asia Cup(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India's Suryakumar Yadav has dropped one place to fourth in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings while Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has risen to the top of the standings. Rizwan has replaced his captain and opening partner Babar Azam as the No.1 T20I batter in the world.

Suryakumar has scored 133 runs in the Asia Cup, making him India's joint second highest run scorer with Rohit Sharma behind Virat Kohli (154 runs). However, Suryakumar's strike rate of 160.24 is far higher than both of his team mates' and is among the highest in the top 10 run scorers of the tournament. Only Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored at a higher strike rate, having made 135 runs in three matches at 166.66.

ALSO READ | 'We need to figure that out, learn to bat well...': Cheteshwar Pujara's blunt assessment of India's T20 batting woes

India captain Rohit Sharma has gained four slots to reach 13th position after scoring 72 against Sri Lanka in their Super Fours match while former captain Virat Kohli has gained four places and is 29th in the list after scoring 60 against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin (up eight places to 50th) and Arshdeep Singh (up 28 places to 62nd) have also progressed.

Rizwan followed up his Player of the Match effort of 78 off 57 deliveries in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong with a crucial 71 off 51 against India in a Super Fours match in Dubai, to move from 796 rating points to a career-best 815 and claim the top position for the first time.

Rizwan is only the third Pakistan batter to be No. 1 in the T20I batting rankings after Babar, who has been at the top of the table for 1,155 days in all, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who was at the top for 313 days, from 20 April 2008 to 27 February 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz's match-winning 42 off 20 in the same match sees him move up 142 slots to 358th in the rankings.

Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have made notable progress after scoring half-centuries in a memorable win against India on Tuesday. Nissanka is up one place to eighth while Mendis has advanced 63 places to 41st position.

Dasun Shanaka (up 11 places to 39th) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (up 31 places to 68th) have also moved up the rankings for batters while off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has progressed five places to eighth among bowlers.

