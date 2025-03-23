Suryakumar Yadav jokes about IPL form ahead of CSK vs MI, claims ‘batting number doesn’t matter’ in Tilak Varma verdict

Suryakumar Yadav has been experiencing a phase of poor form lately, and he also looked out-of-sorts in India’s recent five-match T20I series vs England, where he managed only 28 runs in five matches. Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday, and the spotlight will be on India’s T20 skipper’s form. Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference.(PTI)

Ahead of MI’s opener, the 34-year-old received support from IPL captain Hardik Pandya in a press conference. Meanwhile, Suryakumar also joked about his form and claimed that his performances in IPL have been good.

He also revealed that in T20Is for India, he decided to bat at No. 4 as he wanted to try out Tilak Varma ahead of him in the batting order.

‘IPL, the form has been good’: Suryakumar Yadav

“IPL, the form has been good (laughs). See, the thing is, it's always good to have that impact at the top, and I've seen that guy. He's been working really hard. So for Team India, I thought it will be better if he can bat number 3 and I can take the responsibility at number 4 because, for me, I think batting number doesn't matter,” he said.

“I try and bat the same way and try and make that impact whenever there is an opportunity, and so does he. So you might see guys being flexible during this season, during stint with the IPL and we are all, everyone is flexible like even I can bat at 3, I can bat at 5. Tilak can bat at 5. So, it's that flexibility we have in our team and with the form, I think, the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come any time, but I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets, and if the runs have to follow, they'll follow quickly some day or the other,” he added.

During his IPL career, Suryakumar has appeared in 150 matches, scoring 3594 runs at an average of 32.38 and 145.33 strike rate. His glittering IPL resume has also seen him bag two tons and 24 half-centuries.