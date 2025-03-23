Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav jokes about IPL form ahead of CSK vs MI, claims ‘batting number doesn’t matter’ in Tilak Varma verdict

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2025 07:19 AM IST

Ahead of MI’s opener, Suryakumar Yadav received support from IPL captain Hardik Pandya in a press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav has been experiencing a phase of poor form lately, and he also looked out-of-sorts in India’s recent five-match T20I series vs England, where he managed only 28 runs in five matches. Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday, and the spotlight will be on India’s T20 skipper’s form.

Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference.(PTI)
Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference.(PTI)

Ahead of MI’s opener, the 34-year-old received support from IPL captain Hardik Pandya in a press conference. Meanwhile, Suryakumar also joked about his form and claimed that his performances in IPL have been good.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma to get new opening partner, Trent Boult set for homecoming

He also revealed that in T20Is for India, he decided to bat at No. 4 as he wanted to try out Tilak Varma ahead of him in the batting order.

‘IPL, the form has been good’: Suryakumar Yadav

“IPL, the form has been good (laughs). See, the thing is, it's always good to have that impact at the top, and I've seen that guy. He's been working really hard. So for Team India, I thought it will be better if he can bat number 3 and I can take the responsibility at number 4 because, for me, I think batting number doesn't matter,” he said.

“I try and bat the same way and try and make that impact whenever there is an opportunity, and so does he. So you might see guys being flexible during this season, during stint with the IPL and we are all, everyone is flexible like even I can bat at 3, I can bat at 5. Tilak can bat at 5. So, it's that flexibility we have in our team and with the form, I think, the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come any time, but I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets, and if the runs have to follow, they'll follow quickly some day or the other,” he added.

During his IPL career, Suryakumar has appeared in 150 matches, scoring 3594 runs at an average of 32.38 and 145.33 strike rate. His glittering IPL resume has also seen him bag two tons and 24 half-centuries.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On