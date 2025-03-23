Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma to get new opening partner, Trent Boult set for homecoming

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a quiet couple of years, despite all the star power and the quality they have been able to boast of. It is going on 5 years since they last got their hands on an IPL trophy, but with the names on show for this unit, there is a belief that this isn’t good enough. Their journey to fix that record starts this weekend, as their IPL 2025 campaign begins with a visit to their old rivals, the Chennai Super Kings. MI predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma is set to get a new opening partner.(PTI)

A 4-10 record and last place finish in 2024 doesn’t speak to how good this team is, which only seems to get better and better the lower down the batting order you go. Rohit Sharma is set to open the batting for Mumbai, and will be looking for a big season. At the top, he could be accompanied either by Ryan Rickelton or Will Jacks, but the South African’s ability with the gloves may see him get the nod initially.

Next comes the middle order, which is, in a word, phenomenal. Tilak Varma has gone from an exciting future prospect to a bonafide superstar in the last year, and elevates this team, likely from number three. His partner will be the T20I national captain for India, Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn’t been at his best in recent months, but is capable of some incredible things in a T20 match.

Number 5 will belong to the skipper, Hardik Pandya. Following him at number six will be one of the up-and-coming youngsters in the setup, Naman Dhir or Robin Minz, and MI do have a terrific track record of developing these younger players into quality assets.

The bowling department also looks very strong, even with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Despite missing the best T20 bowler in the world, MI will have access to a pair of potent new-ball bowlers in Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, who will look to set the tone early. In Bumrah’s absence, they might double up on overseas seamers, likely going for their replacement player Corbin Borsch. Borsch also extends the batting a touch.

In the spin department, the final overseas slot will be taken over by Mitchell Santner, who has risen to the ranks of elite spinners in cricket over the last six months. Capable of swinging the bat, Santner could squeeze in at number seven if required. Their second spin option will likely be Karn Sharma, but they could also consider slotting in Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman on a Chepauk pitch that is usually spin friendly. This could necessitate the presence of someone like Raj Angad Bawa as seam depth, although captain Hardik is very much capable of being that third seamer himself.

MI likely XI vs CSK:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman