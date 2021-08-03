Suryakumar Yadav leaves for England to join India Test squad

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday departed for England to join the Virat Kohli-led side for the five-match Test series. Suryakumar posted a photo on Twitter with the caption: "Counting my blessings. Next stop, England."

Suryakumar and Prithvi Shaw were asked to join the Indian Test squad in England after injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The talented young batsmen were part of the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka.

However, there were doubts on whether there will be change of plans with the duo being isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya in Colombo ahead of the second T20I in the Island Nation.

Counting my blessings 💫

Next stop, England! pic.twitter.com/0uuiKfvDRB — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 3, 2021

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said the board officials discussed the situation after Suryakumar and Shaw had to be isolated ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah backed the call from skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to send the duo to UK for the Test series.

There is no confirmation as to when Suryakumar and Shaw will be able to join the squad and be available for selection but chances for them to be considered before third Test are slim.

India's injury concerns have become a major headache even before the start of the series. After Sundar, Gill, Avesh were ruled out, opener Mayank Agarwal too was declared unfit for the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting on Wednesday. Mayank suffered a blow on the back of his head while practicing on Monday.

BCCI had earlier informed that Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner had been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He was also ruled out of India's Tour of England.