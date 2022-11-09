Suryakumar Yadav remains top in ICC T20I Rankings; KL Rahul makes big jump after twin-fifties in T20 World Cup

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his top spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings following impressive performances for the side in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Suryakumar had a phenomenal outing in India's previous game against Zimbabwe, where he remained unbeaten on 61 off just 25 deliveries. Suryakumar added six rating points to his tally to reach a career-best 869 points; 39 more than Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Among bowlers, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has taken the top spot after he finished the tournament with 15 wickets to his name; the Sri Lankan spinner overtook Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the rankings. Australia bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, who grabbed two wickets each against Afghanistan, have moved up in the top 10. Hazlewood has inched up one place to third while Zampa has gone from seventh to fifth.

Here are the top-5 batsmen in the ICC T20I Rankings (with ranking points):

Suryakumar Yadav 869

Mohammad Rizwan 830

Devon Conway 778

Babar Azam 762

Aiden Markram 748

Here are the top-5 bowlers in the ICC T20I Rankings (with ranking points)

Wanindu Hasaranga 704

Rashid Khan 698

Josh Hazlewood 690

Tabraiz Shamsi 681

Adam Zampa 678

Left-arm fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan and Arshdeep Singh of India have also made significant gains. Shaheen has jumped 20 places to reach 22nd position after grabbing a total of seven wickets against South Africa and Bangladesh. Arshdeep is one place behind Shaheen at a career-best 23rd position after gaining four slots.

Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed (up six places to 26th), New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (up two places to 30th), South Africa's Wayne Parnell (up 12 places to 37th) and Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq (up 20 places to 41st) are among the others to find their way up in the latest update.

Among batters, India's KL Rahul also jumped five spots to 16th position after two half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON