Suryakumar Yadav runs live commentary in India nets, calls Sundar 'Gabba', teases Jitesh with 'thak rahe ho kya' taunt

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was in a playful mood ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior, as seen in a video shared by the BCCI. The video featured Suryakumar teasing his teammates as they underwent a gruelling net session. The Indian skipper passed shared light-hearted banter with his teammates, which included Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Riyan Parag, among others, as they batted in the nets. Suryakumar Yadav teases India teammates during a net session(BCCI)

In a video posted by the BCCI, Suryakumar referred to Sundar’s heroics during the memorable Gabba Test of 2021, calling the batter ‘Gabba’ after he seemingly hit a shot in the nets.

During the Gabba Test, Washington Sundar delivered one of his finest performances, scoring a crucial 62 and forging a century stand with Shardul Thakur. His all-around contributions, including four wickets, played a significant role in India securing the victory.

In the same video, when Jitesh Sharma failed to find the ball and grunted in anger, Suryakumar took a look at him and asked, "thak rahe ho kya? (are you getting tired?)

Later in the video, Suryakumar also complemented Rinku Singh's attacking shots. After Rinku returned from batting in the nets, the Indian captain said, “Brutal power! You have brutal power.”

Watch the whole video here:

Make or break series?

With Ravindra Jadeja's recent retirement from T20Is, Washington Sundar will hope to establish himself as a regular on the Indian team. Having just celebrated his 25th birthday on October 5, a day before the opening T20I against Bangladesh, Sundar will be eager to prove his worth once again.

Jitesh, too, made a comeback to the side after Rishabh Pant was rested, owing to future Test commitments against New Zealand later this month. While Suryakumar confirmed Sanju Samson's presence in the XI, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter will open the innings for India, Jitesh will be eager to break into the XI and make the best use of the opportunity.

Among other players aiming to make a mark would be Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana, who are likely to make their debuts in the series against Bangladesh.