Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal pattern flagged, putting IND skipper under scanner ahead of PAK clash: ‘He needs to come…’

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed concerns over Suryakumar Yadav's underwhelming form in the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament, but Surya has failed to make much of an impact with the bat. Apart from an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the group stage, he has faltered with the bat. Surya has registered a string of low scores in the Super 4 stage - 0, 5, and 12, which has put him under the scanner. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been out of form in Asia Cup 2025.(AFP)

Last year, Suryakumar was at his explosive best—15 innings yielded 420 runs at a strike rate of 155, including four fifties, 40 fours and 22 sixes, though 35% of his deliveries were dots. Fast forward to 2025, his returns have dipped, scoring just 99 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 110, a slide many believe is linked to his constant shuffle in the batting order.

Pathan highlighted Suryakumar's inconsistency at the international level, pointing out that despite impressive IPL form, he has struggled to make significant scores, and his dismissal while attempting a sweep remains a recurring concern.

"If his bat talks, his captaincy will also benefit. Suryakumar Yadav getting out while playing a sweep is definitely an area of concern, and this entire year has been like that. One or two innings have come for sure in international cricket. The IPL was very good, but he hasn't scored runs in international cricket," Pathan said on Sony Sports.

“India will become stronger if Suryakumar Yadav gets his form”

Surya has been constantly getting out while playing a sweep shot as his strike rate was also a bit concerning in the last match against Sri Lanka where he scored 12 off 13 balls.

"He needs to come out of this. We discussed in the commentary in the last match as well, as much as possible, try to play straight when you are not in form, especially against fast bowlers, but he got while playing a sweep against a spinner today. This team will become stronger if he gets his form," Pathan observed.

It will be vital for Suryakumar to regain his form in Sunday’s final against Pakistan. He had earlier played a solid, unbeaten 47 against them in the group stage, and now it’s time to replicate or surpass that effort in the title clash.