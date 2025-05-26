Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-year record with career-defining IPL season

ByHT Sports Desk
May 26, 2025 09:16 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav scored his fifth half-century knock in this IPL season in the match against Punjab Kings.

For the second time in his career, Suryakumar Yadav recorded a 600-run season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 2023 was the previous year, when the Mumbai Indians had reached the playoffs, making it through to Qualifier 2. Two years later, as MI qualified for the knockouts again, Suryakumar stood among the top in the run-scoring charts as he registered a career-defining season, which saw him surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, in Jaipur(PTI)
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, in Jaipur(PTI)

The India T20I captain achieved the feat during Mumbai's final league game against the Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. En route to his half-century, his fifth in the season, Suryakumar recorded the most prolific season by a Mumbai Indians batter. He shattered Sachin's 15-year record to become the highest individual run-getter in a single IPL season. The former MI captain had amassed 618 runs in the 2010 season, laced with five fifties.

ALSO READ: Sai Sudharsan's 'domestic record not great' as Agarkar's England call exposed: 'I saw him twice, he didn't play well...'

Suryakumar currently has 627 runs in 14 matches this season, at a strike rate of 168.54. It is also his best-ever show in an IPL season, going past his 2023 show of 605 runs in 16 matches. With Mumbai having qualified for the playoffs, Suryakumar will have the chance to become the first Mumbai batter to reach the 700-run mark in an IPL edition. That would make him the third Indian batter to the feat after Virat Kohli (2016, 2024) and Shubman Gill (2023).

MI, PBKS eye top two finish

Four teams have already qualified for the playoffs this season—Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI, and PBKS—and the remaining two league matches will decide the final standings.

With 17 points, Punjab are second, but a defeat to Mumbai could push them to third or even fourth, potentially setting them up for the Eliminator on May 30.

Finishing in the top two seems tougher for the Shreyas Iyer-led side as they not only need a win against a formidable Mumbai, but also hope GT (18 points) and RCB (17 points) lose their respective final matches. Thus, PBKS, who lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, are in a must-win situation against MI in their push for a top-two finish. For MI, their superior Net Run Rate among all the four qualifying teams can be beneficial if they beat Punjab Kings and GT and RCB lose their matches.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-year record with career-defining IPL season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On