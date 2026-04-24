Suryakumar Yadav told to stop being ‘predictable’ and not ‘get caught in the same trap’: ‘Needs plan B’

Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 captain, is clearly struggling with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, and his underwhelming returns have coincided with the Mumbai Indians' poor form. The right-handed batter had the best chance possible to take the five-time champions out of a hole against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Still, yet again, he failed to live up to the billing, scoring 36 runs off 30 balls, including five boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to set the IPL 2026 stage on fire (AP)

On Friday, former India batter and Mumbai cricket legend Wasim Jaffer said that Suryakumar is falling prey to the same plan again and again, and the need of the hour is for him to go back to the drawing board and figure out a Plan B.

Jaffer reckons the teams are now bowling tighter lengths to Suryakumar, not giving him enough space to play behind-the-wicket shots, and hence the India T20I captain should now look to play within the V, in front of the wicket.