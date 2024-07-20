'I will never be able...': Suryakumar Yadav's admission in first reaction on becoming India's T20I captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Suryakumar Yadav as captain of the Indian team for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, thus ending intense speculation on whether it will be him or Hardik Pandya to be handed the position after Rohit Sharma's retirement. There has been no official confirmation as to whether Suryakumar has been made India's permanent captain in the shortest format. However, the fact that he had been chosen for the post ahead of Hardik Pandya despite the latter's presence in the squad makes it clear that the World No.1 ranked T20I batter is being seen as Rohit's successor. Suryakumar Yadav has dominated the T20I batting charts for over two years (AFP)

Fans' reactions on social media to the news have been mixed, with many feeling that Pandya deserved the position. However, that hasn't translated to hate of any kind to Suryakumar and the latter thanked fans for the love he has got in the past few days in his first statement since being named captain.

"Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words. This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings. All fame reaches God, God is great," said Suryakumar in his post on Instagram alongwith a photo of him posing with the jersey that the team wore during their victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Shubman Gill picked as Suryakumar's deputy

Suryakumar has previously captained the T20I team during their home series against Australia and away series against South Africa late last year. Pandya, who had been India's vice-captain during the T20 World Cup, had reportedly fallen out of contention due to concerns over his struggles with injuries. Pandya had led the team in T20Is for much of 2023 and Suryakumar was named captain for the series against due to the all-rounder being unavailable after sustaining a freak injury during the 2023 World Cup.

Shubman Gill was named the Indian vice-captain in both T20Is and ODIs for the Sri Lanka series. With Gill at the helm, the second-string Indian side outclassed Zimbabwe 4-1 in the five-match series. Gill's deputy in the Zimbabwe series, power-hitter Sanju Samson, has also been added to the white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka tour.