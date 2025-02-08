Suryakumar Yadav's stump goes for a walk as no respite for Mumbai star on Ranji return, horror show with bat continues

Suryakumar Yadav failed to get back into form on his first class return as he registered another low score in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana. Surya returned to duties for his domestic side after leading India to a 4-1 series win over England. The Mumbaikar has been struggling with form in recent times, and the red-ball return didn't help him much, and he was dismissed for just 9 on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed on 9 in the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana.(X Image)

Surya was found wanting against the pace and bounce of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the five-match series and managed just 28 runs. Meanwhile, Haryana's Sumit Kumar bowled a peach of a delivery, which swung back in to dismantle Surya's stumps, leaving the Mumbai star stunned.

The 34-year-old faced the wrath of fans on social media after another failure with the bat. He also registered a string of low scores versus England—2, 0, 14, 12, 0.

With Surya and big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube joining, Mumbai looked even stronger and settled, but it didn't turn out as expected, as they lost seven wickets for 113.

Dube also failed to score big and was dismissed for 28 by Ajit Chahal as the T20I specialists failed to do well on red-ball return.

Surya impresses as captain

Meanwhile, despite his poor form, Surya continued to lead the Indian team to great heights in the shortest form. Since taking over the leadership after Rohit Sharma's retirement, he has led India to back-to-back series wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and England.

After another fearless display of batting against England in the fifth T20I, Surya talked about India's recent approach towards the game and how they want to play the shortest format going forward.

“It's always about being a little instinctive on the ground, whoever you feel might do something, throw them the ball. This is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play, and we want to keep sticking to it. It's a high-risk, high-reward game, but at the end of the day, we're getting the results,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.