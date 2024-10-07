Suryakumar Yadav's Team India arrives in Delhi after thrashing Bangladesh in 1st T20I, eye series win

Suryakumar Yadav's young Team India has arrived in New Delhi for their second T20I against Bangladesh. The hosts had thrashed the visitors by seven wickets in the first match in Gwalior and so a win in the national capital would seal a series victory. It would also extend India's winning streak in T20Is to nine matches and make it their third consecutive bilateral series win in the shortest format. Hardik Pandya blazed India to victory in the 12th over of their innings in the first T20I(AFP)

The players could be seen walking out of an airport and getting into the team buses in a video posted by ANI on X. India handed international debuts to express pace bowler Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the first T20I. Apart from this, the team is missing most of its T20 regulars with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah being rested with an eye on the ongoing Indian Test season.

India utterly dominant in first T20I

The first T20I between the two sides was the first to be hosted in the city of Gwalior since the famous second ODI between India and South Africa in which Sachin Tendulkar became the first male player to score a double century in the format back in 2010. Bangladesh hardly ever looked capable of providing a fight with India remaining dominant right from the begining.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each while debutant Mayank returned figures of 1/21 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 runs. Arshdeep took two wickets in his first two overs as Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Bangladesh couldn't really get away in the powerplay and were 40/2 at the end of it. Mayank started his international career by bowling a maiden in the sixth over of the innings. He then dismissed Mahmudullah with the second ball of his next over.

Abhishek Sharma got India off to a flying start in the chase, smashing 16 in seven balls before a mix-up with opening partner Sanju Samson led to his dismissal in the second over. Samson himself scored 29 in 19 balls before falling in the eighth over. His was the last Indian wicket to fall. Captin Suryakumar was at his destructive best, smashng three sixes and two fours in his 14-ball 29.