Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sydney Test: Australia all-rounder Beau Webster receives Baggy Green from Mark Waugh

ANI |
Jan 03, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster on Friday received his Baggy Green from former cricketer Mark Waugh ahead of his maiden international debut match at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Sydney, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Sydney [Australia], : Australia all-rounder Beau Webster on Friday received his Baggy Green from former cricketer Mark Waugh ahead of his maiden international debut match at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Sydney, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Sydney Test: Australia all-rounder Beau Webster receives Baggy Green from Mark Waugh
Sydney Test: Australia all-rounder Beau Webster receives Baggy Green from Mark Waugh

Earlier on Thursday, Australia dropped a selection surprise by adding 31-year-old Beau Webster in the playing eleven, who made his debut at the Sydney Test, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped.

Before the start of the final game of the BGT, Webster received the prestigious Baggy Green from Aussie cricket legend Mark Waugh.

https://x.com/cricketcomau/status/1874949930219082233

As per ICC, Webster is set to become the 469th Test player for Australia, and is the preferred sixth batter for the side, with Pat Cummins confirming there were no fitness concerns for Marsh despite minor back complaints earlier in the series.

Averaging just 10.42 for the series and not providing cut-through with his overs of pace bowling, Marsh gives way to Webster, whose recent first-class bowling numbers, and a quick turnaround from the Melbourne Test, also contributed to the change.

Webster claimed 12 wickets across his last three first-class outings, taking six wickets and making an unbeaten 46* in the most recent Australia A v India A meeting in Melbourne.

However, star pacer Mitchell Starc who had fitness concerns after the Melbourne Test kept his place in the first eleven after being declared fit in spite of rib soreness sustained in the fourth match of the series.

Meanwhile, during the time of toss, talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the blazer and confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

Australia : Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins , Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India : Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah , Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On