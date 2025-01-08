Explore
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
    Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Match 27 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 8, 2025 12:51 PM IST
    Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 08 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

    Sydney Thunder squad -
    Blake Nikitaras, David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Liam Hatcher, Lockie Ferguson, Nathan McAndrew, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Waqar Salamkheil    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 8, 2025 12:51 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
    Match 27 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at ENGIE Stadium, Sydney at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

