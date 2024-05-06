T Natarajan to make India comeback? SRH coach makes sizzling prediction after pacer misses out on T20 World Cup squad
T Natarajan has been in fiery form and has taken 15 wickets in IPL 2024. The pacer missed out on a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.
T Natarajan has been simply sensational in IPL 2024. He is currently Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest wickettaker this season and is also fourth in the Orange Cap race with 15 dismissals in eight matches. Despite his form, he missed out on a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad, which surprised plenty of fans. But SRH bowling coach James Franklin feels that the 33-year-old is close to making his India comeback.
Speaking ahead of SRH's fixture vs MI in Mumbai, Franklin said, "There are just so many quality players in India. He can only control what he can. His great strength is obviously his yorker bowling. That is where he is a huge asset for us as a team."
Also Read | Gautam Gambhir straightaway sends out tactical message to Shreyas Iyer, erupts on Nicholas Pooran's dismissal vs KKR
"If he keeps going the way he is going and can hold his form throughout the rest of this IPL, those sorts of conversations around India, they tend to take care of themselves. If he keeps performing, then getting back in that Indian side won't be too far away from it," he added.
Natarajan made his India debut during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He last represented India in a home series vs England in March 2021. He has been in good form this year, and has been injury-free. So the decision to snub him was a huge shock for many fans.
The BCCI have also been accused by selection bias for not naming Natarajan in the 15-member squad. Earlier, even former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath echoed similar sentiments. “Why do some Cricketers from Tamil Nadu have to perform double time more to get into? They are not getting the extra backing. T. Natarajan should definitely be included in the Indian team for the World Cup,” he said on Star Sports.
The pacers to assist Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup are Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed have been named in the reserves.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, PBKS vs CSK Live Score , LSG vs KKR Live Scoreand get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.