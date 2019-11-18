e-paper
T10 League: Bowler takes internet by storm with bizarre action

Paul Adam’s action has been termed as a “Frog in a Blender” and Sri Lankan Kevin Koththiigoda has even left the master behind with his unique delivery of the ball.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kevin Koththiigoda during the T10 League.
Kevin Koththiigoda during the T10 League.(Twitter)
         

The world of cricket has thrown fans a lot of different types of bowlers. There are traditional bowlers like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and then there are bowlers with unconventional actions like Muttiah Muralidharan and Jasprit Bumrah. There was also South African left-arm wrist-spinner Paul Adams, who has been hailed as a bowler with one of the most unconventional actions in cricket. Now another spinner has been unearthed who has a similar action like Adams.

READ | Zaheer Khan reveals reasons behind players released and retained by Mumbai Indians

Paul Adam’s action has been termed as a “Frog in a Blender” and Sri Lankan Kevin Koththiigoda has even left the master behind with his unique delivery of the ball. Koththiigoda, who hails from Galle, is playing for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and left the spectators surprised with his action. Here is a video of Koththiigoda playing in the T10 League:-

 

There was hype around Shivil Kaushik also when he made his Indian Premier League debut in 2016 for Gujarat Lions. Kaushik’s action was also very similar to Adams.

READ | Abu Jayed takes tips Mohammed Shami to prepare for pink ball Test

21-year-old Kevin Koththiigoda was the only successful bowler on the night for Bangla Tigers against Karnataka Tuskers as he dismissed Johnson Charles. Bangla Tigers eventually went on to win the match by 5 wickets as Andre Fletcher smashed 40 runs off 15 balls.

