T20 hijacking ‘more worthwhile forms’ of cricket, says Glenn Turner

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:00 IST

New Zealand legend Glenn Turner has expressed concerns over the impact of T20 cricket on the “more worthwhile forms” of the game because of the power shift it has given players.

According to Turner, cricket administrators have “gone down a path of capitalism”.

“What worries me most is they have gone down a path of capitalism, if you like, where money rules and you’ve got T20 dominating to such an extent where it is putting what I consider to be more worthwhile forms of the game virtually into the background,” Turner was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“That is only happening because of the money that they can get from that and of course the argument too, is that it is getting more people interested in the game,” he added.

The 72-year-old feels the current break due to the coronavirus pandemic is a good time to reassess the situation and look deeper to determine the future.

“More and more money is going to the top end and it’s a bit like society where the gap between the rich and the poor has got greater. Hopefully after this pandemic, things are going to be reassessed,” Turner said.

“I think they should be reassessed in cricket as well because your top players are really taking most of the cream and even the next group are really struggling. Then, of course, they (administrators) don’t have the sort of money I believe they need to foster the game further down. That’s the real concern,” he added.

The former New Zealand’s selection panel also believes the power has shifted almost totally to the players where boards step back and let the game be run largely by senior players.

“Things have turned 180 degrees and I don’t think either is ideal,” Turner said.

“The problem is we have to play so much cricket now for those books to be balanced with what the players are demanding now and the opportunities they have by going to these T20 leagues.

“But the thing that is happening, which I see as a mistake, is that they are getting full 12-month retainers while being able to sign contracts with as many other people as they can and not making themselves fully available for New Zealand. That’s too big a sacrifice I feel,” he added.

Turner, who scored 2991 runs in 41 Tests and 1598 runs in 41 ODIs, also said that the outcome of last year’s World Cup where England were adjudged winners on the basis of boundary-count against New Zealand was not right.