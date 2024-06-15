Kingstown [St. Vincent], : Kushal Bhurtel's four-wicket haul helped Nepal restrict South Africa to 115/7 in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday. T20 WC: Bhurtel's four-wicket haul restricts South Africa to 115/7 against Nepal

After winning the toss, Nepal sent South Africa to bat first in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. However, Rohit Paudel's decision did go in favour of Nepal, as they restricted South Africa to 115/7.

Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock opened for the Proteas and played a 22-run partnership as Dipendra Singh removed De Kock in the fourth over.

After the first dismissal, Aiden Markram and Hendricks tried to build up a partnership and add runs to the scoreboard. But Kushal Bhurtel bagged skipper Markram's wicket in the 12th over of the first inning.

Heinrich Klaasen , who replaced the Proteas skipper, failed to make a mark in the game as he was dismissed by Kushal Bhurtel in the 14th over.

In the 16th over, Dipendra Singh picked up an important wicket for Nepal as he removed Proteas opener Hendricks. The right-handed batter missed his half-century for just seven runs.

Dipendra shined at the Arnos Vale Ground as he took David Miller's wicket in the 18th over.

The Proteas crossed the 100-run mark in the 19th over after playing 109 balls.

Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen were on the crease for the Proteas in the death overs. Stubbs started the final over of the first inning with a six over the long-on and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard for South Africa.

Bhurtel removed Jansen from the fifth ball of the final over and stopped South Africa from hitting boundaries. On the last ball, Kagiso Rabada was dismissed by Bhurtel.

The Nepali bowlers displayed a stupendous performance in the match. Kushal Bhurtel bagged four wickets in his four-over spell. Dipendra Singh picked up three wickets.

Sandeep Lamichhane also displayed a stunning performance after returning to the Nepal squad. Even though he failed to take wickets, the spinner gave up only 18 runs in his four-over spell.

Nepal need to make 116 runs to win the match on Saturday.

Brief score: South Africa 115/7 vs Nepal.

