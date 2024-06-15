Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against Uganda in their T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Brian Lara Stadium here on Saturday. T20 WC: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against Uganda

New Zealand will be looking forward to clinching their first win of the tournament. Currently, the Kiwis are standing in the bottom place of the Group C table and have yet to score a point. Williamson's side are coming into this match after conceding a defeat against the West Indies.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Meanwhile, Uganda are holding third place in the standings with two points. Their lone win came against Papua New Guinea. However, Brian Masaba's side are coming into this match after suffering a 134-run defeat against the West Indies.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that it was 'frustrating' to fail to qualify for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We are gonna have a bowl, wanna have a look first with the bowl. We are going with the same side as the last match. Frustrating not to get the opportunity not to get through but we have to focus on what's in front of us," Williamson said.

Uganda skipper Brian Masaba confirmed that Fred Achelam and Ronak Patel have been included in the first eleven.

"We are not happy with the batting performance in the last two games and we are going into this game thinking that. We have two changes today - Ronak comes in and so does Fred Achelam. There's some moisture in the surface with all the rain around," Masaba said.

Uganda Playing XI: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba , Fred Achelam , Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway , Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson , Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.