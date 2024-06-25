T20 WC: Rishad's three-wicket haul restricts Afghanistan to 115/5 against Bangladesh
Rishad Hossain's three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh to restrict Afghanistan to 115/5 in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Tuesday.
After winning the toss, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan decided to bat first. However, their decision did not go in their favour as they struggled to add runs to the scoreboard.
Afghanistan had a great start to the match after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran played a 59-run partnership.
Rishad Hossain made the first breakthrough of the game after he removed Zadran in the 11th over. Azmatullah Omarzai tried his best to contribute to the game but failed to make a mark after Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him in the 16th over.
Even though Bangladesh failed to take quick wickets but they were successful in keeping a check on Afghanistan's run rate in the first inning.
Gurbaz's knock came to an end in the first ball of the 17th over after Rishad Hossain bagged his wicket. The Afghan opener missed his half-century for just seven runs.
Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi did not contribute in the first inning for Afghanistan.
In the end, skipper Rashid Khan and Karim Janat stayed on the crease and powered Afghanistan to 115/5 after the end of the 20 overs.
Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 26 runs in his four-over spell. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.
Bangladesh need to make 116 runs to win the match against Afghanistan.
Brief score: Afghanistan 115/5 vs Bangladesh.
