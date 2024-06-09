Guyana [West Indies], : West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against Uganda in the Group C clash at the Providence Stadium. T20 WC: West Indies win toss, opt to bat against Uganda with same playing XI

The West Indies and Uganda won their previous matches and will look to extend their winning run in the tournament. West Indies were caused plenty of trouble by Papua New Guinea in their campaign opener.

Uganda lost their opening game against Afghanistan and bounced back against PNG to clinch their maiden win in the T20 World Cup. With a couple of upsets already taking place in the tournament, they would look to add another to the tally.

After winning the toss, WI skipper Rovman Powell said, "We are going to bat first. Looks like a typical Guyana wicket - low and slow. Hopefully, we can put some runs on the board and defend it. It's still a wicket where you got to play good cricket shots. 110-120 is not defendable. Once we improve in all three departments, we should be good. Last few days we did some training and resting. Same team."

Uganda captain Brian Masaba said during the time of the toss, "Probably would have batted first as well. It's a bit difficult to chase. It's what we have got. We have to bowl well. Historic moment for us . It's back to business for us. Just try to get the boys to focus again. We'll try to come out here and give our best, make sure we get our processes right and try put West Indies under pressure."

West Indies : Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Uganda : Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

