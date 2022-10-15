Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Finch, Buttler, Williamson among captains kickstarting presser
T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Finch, Buttler, Williamson among captains kickstarting presser

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam among 16 captains who will address at the mega press conference on Saturday before the kick off of the tournament in Australia. Follow all live updates of the press conference of the 2022 T20 World Cup. 

T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates
T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: The 2022 T20 World Cup is all set to kick off from Sunday onwards in Australia and before the start of the tournament all 16 captains will be addressing in a mega press conference on Saturday. The pre-tournament press conference will kick off with the first batch of captains from Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and UAE. The second batch of captains will be from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The qualifying stage of the tournament will begin from October 16 onwards where four teams will be vying for a spot in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi reflects on condition back home

    "The situation has been the same for many years. But the sport is there to bring happiness to people. That's why you work hard in these kind of big events"

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    T20 WC Press Conference Live Updates: Finch on his inconsistent form

    "T20 cricket, as an opener, comes with some risk and rewards. It's always not goes to plan. I'm okay with that. I feel really good there's some technical changes I've tried to make. I feel ready"

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference: Finch on Australia's chances

    "It's the contribution of all 11 players that matter. It's a balanced side. It's about peaking at the right time. No point getting caught up with what others are doing."

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka on no one giving Sri Lanka a chance

    "After a very good Asia Cup, we have much confidence on team and the environment. We are focused on batting, it's summer here so conditions are different. Bowlers are shaping up, Chamira and Lahiru Kumara are back with us. It depends on your day in T20. The better team on the day wins. We are ready for the challenge"

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Updates: Afghanistan on qualifying for Super 12

    "We are proud of that. We weren't under pressure. It's really good, it has given us more opportunity to play the big teams."

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: No hands raised for ‘Mankad’

    No captain supports running out the non-striker! 

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference: Kane Williamson on New Zealand's underdog tag

    “We don't have a choice on what people call us. We focus on cricket we want to play. Address what's front of us. We played these guys in final, thse tournaments are special to be part of. Everyone has different rankings throughout the year, but you come here in tournament sport, and anything has happen. Every team has match winner”

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Presser Conference Live Updates: Finch speaks about impact of Australia's win in 2020 Women's T20 WC 

    "The cricket participation among women has doubled since the T20 World Cup in Australia. That's the legacy it has left."

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Press Conference: 8 captains to address PC

    The presser will be divided in two parts, with 8 captains addressing the media for the first 20 minutes, following by the skippers of the next eight teams.

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live: The press conference is about to begin!

    The press conference involving all captains of the participating sides are set to take part in the presser!

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: A warm-up before the warm-ups…

    Team India was among the first to arrive in Australia for the T20 World Cup preparations, and took part in two warm-up games against Western Australia. While the side registered a 13-run victory in the first, it was a poor batting performance from the visitors as they faced a 36-run loss in the next.

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Press Conference: Tournament begins tomorrow!

    Sri Lanka and Namibia will kickstart the proceedings at the 2022 T20 World Cup, as the two sides lock horn in the first round match of Group A. Four teams from first round – two each from both groups – qualify for the Super 12 stage.

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:04 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022: India launch campaign on October 23

    Team India will begin its campaign on October 23 (Sunday) against arch-rivals Pakistan, just like the previous year's T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also take part in two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand.

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Press Conference Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup Press Conference. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be among all 16 captains who take part in one-of-a-kind presser, that begins in about 30 minutes from now!

T20 WC Press Conference Live Updates: Finch, Buttler kickstart presser

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 07:32 AM IST

