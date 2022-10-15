T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Finch, Buttler, Williamson among captains kickstarting presser

T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: The 2022 T20 World Cup is all set to kick off from Sunday onwards in Australia and before the start of the tournament all 16 captains will be addressing in a mega press conference on Saturday. The pre-tournament press conference will kick off with the first batch of captains from Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and UAE. The second batch of captains will be from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The qualifying stage of the tournament will begin from October 16 onwards where four teams will be vying for a spot in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

