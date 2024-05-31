T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, venues, telecast and live streaming - All you need to know

With the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to begin on June 2, fans will be gearing up for some exciting cricket extravaganza. Co-hosts USA will face Canada in the opener, followed by West Indies facing Papua New Guinea in the same day. The T20 World Cup begins on June 2.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Team India are scheduled to open their campaign on June 5, and will take on Ireland in New York. But the main focus will be on India's showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

T20 World Cup 2024 - Full schedule

June 2, 2024:

Match 1- USA v Canada, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 2- West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 3, 2024:

Match 3- Namibia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 4- Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 4, 2024:

Match 5- Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 6- England v Scotland, Barbados (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 7- Netherlands v Nepal (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 5, 2024:

Match 8- INDIA v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 6, 2024:

Match 9- Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 10- Australia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 11- USA v Pakistan, Texas (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 7, 2024:

Match 12- Namibia v Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM IST, 3:00 PM local)

Match 13- Canada v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 8, 2024:

Match 14- Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 15- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 16- Netherlands v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 17- Australia v England, Barbados (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 9, 2024:

Match 18- West Indies v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 19- INDIA v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 20- Oman v Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 10, 2024:

Match 21- Bangladesh v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 11, 2024:

Match 22- Canada v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 12, 2024:

Match 23- Nepal v Sri Lanka, Florida (5 AM, 7:30 PM local)

Match 24- Australia v Namibia, Antigua (6 AM, 8:30 PM local)

Match 25- USA v INDIA, New York (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 13, 2024:

Match 26- West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 27- Bangladesh v Netherlands, St. Vincent (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 14, 2024:

Match 28- England v Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM IST, 3 PM local)

Match 29- Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 30- USA v Ireland, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 15, 2024:

Match 31- Nepal v South Africa, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 32- New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 33- Canada v INDIA, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 34- England v Namibia, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 16, 2024:

Match 35- Australia v Scotland, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 36- Ireland v Pakistan, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 17, 2024:

Match 37- Bangladesh v Nepal, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 38- Netherlands v Sri Lanka, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 39- New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 18, 2024:

West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

June 19-24, 2024: Super Eight

June 26 and 27, 2024: Semi-finals

June 29, 2024: Final

Squads - T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Telecast and live streaming - T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcasted live on television in India via Star Sports, and will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Venues - T20 World Cup 2024

In West Indies, the T20 World Cup 2024 will be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Kensington Oval, Providence Staium, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Arnos Vale Stadium, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen's Park Oval. Meanwhile, in the USA, they wll be held at Central Broward Park, Nassau County and Grand Prairie Stadium.