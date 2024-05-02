India T20 World Cup squad press conference Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar to answer burning questions

India T20 World Cup squad press conference Live Updates: On Thursday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar are set to hold a press conference following the unveiling of the T20 World Cup squad earlier this week. The duo will address queries surrounding the squad's notable inclusions and exclusions, with Rinku Singh's omission likely to spark considerable debate. Additionally, the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as vice-captain, amidst scrutiny over his recent performances, is expected to be a focal point as Rohit and Agarkar aim to provide clarity on the squad selection. ...Read More

The announcement of Team India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in June has brought both surprises and disappointments as selectors opted for a blend of experience and form in hopes of ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought. Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as notable inclusions, rewarded for their stellar performances in the ongoing IPL season. However, the omission of Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill from the main squad raised eyebrows, as selectors leaned towards established names in the quest for glory.

Samson's resurgence as a dependable batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals earned him a spot as the second wicketkeeper-batter, providing valuable depth behind Rishabh Pant, who makes his comeback on the back of a brilliant return to competitive cricket in the IPL, too. Samson's consistency and leadership qualities in the season tipped the scales in his favour, edging out competitors like KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Leg-spinner Chahal, staging a comeback after August 2023, adds variety to India's spin arsenal alongside Kuldeep Yadav, offering crucial options in the middle overs.

The selection of Shivam Dube over Rinku Singh signifies a bold move by the selectors, prioritising Dube's explosive batting prowess and recent IPL form. Despite Rinku's commendable strike rate in T20Is, Dube's six-hitting ability and utility with both bat and ball tilted the scales in his favour, putting India's emphasis on firepower in the middle order. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the batting charge, India would aim to shed their conservative approach in previous editions and adopt a more aggressive mindset to challenge for the coveted ICC trophy.

The inclusion of young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal also injects fresh energy into India's top order, complementing the established giants with his fearless strokeplay. Jaiswal's impressive century for Rajasthan Royals amidst a slow start in the IPL earned him selectors' confidence.

Despite concerns over the pace attack's form in the IPL, selectors opted for proven performers like Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh to support spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. While both Siraj and Arshdeep have endured mixed fortunes in the IPL, their track record on the international stage warranted their inclusion, emphasising selectors' trust in their ability to deliver under pressure. With seasoned campaigners like Ravindra Jadeja providing spin all-round prowess and promising talents like Axar Patel in the reserves, the selectors have opted for a mix of experience and IPL form.