T20 World Cup: 3 key aspects for India in semi-final against England

It’s India versus England in another T20 World Cup semi-final. Two years ago, England cruised past India by 10 wickets at this stage to advance to the final, which they also won to be crowned champions. So, what do India have to get right in Guyana to get the better of Jos Buttler’s team and seal a berth in Saturday’s final in Barbados? Here’s a look at three important aspects: India will face England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final (Representative Photo)

Onus on India’s opening partnership to click

The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is yet to fire in this tournament. Rohit, of course, did set the stage alight against Australia, striking the ball with disdain on his way to 92, but there will be nothing better than India’s two most senior batters combining for a substantial partnership in the semi-final. In 2022, India’s start with the bat was quite laboured, and they could never really recover to post a score that could challenge England’s batters. In contrast to India’s opening stands, England have been getting a solid foundation from Jos Buttler and Phil Salt at the top of the order. On big occasions like this, a good start with the bat can go a long way towards easing the nerves in the dugout.

Countering Rashid

Adil Rashid is England’s main wicket-taking weapon in the middle overs. With 119 wickets in 113 matches, Rashid has a distinguished track record that illustrates why he continues to be England’s leading white-ball spinner at the age of 36. In this tournament, the leggie is England’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Jofra Archer with nine scalps in seven games. Will India look to counterattack and force Buttler to look elsewhere in those middle overs or will they be content in playing out Rashid?

If India get off to a strong start in the first six overs, Rishabh Pant at No.3, in particular, is likely to try and take down the leg-spinner. This battle between Rashid and India’s batters may have a significant bearing on the outcome. Against Australia on Monday, India’s batters were able to dominate leg-spinner Adam Zampa, scoring 41 runs in his four wicketless overs. If they succeed in going after Rashid too, England may be compelled to bring back Archer for an over in the middle phase, which could in turn leave them vulnerable at the death.

Bumrah vs Buttler

This is probably a contest between the world’s best T20 batter and bowler. Bumrah’s greatness isn’t just confined to white-ball cricket, of course, and he will want to leave his mark on this semi-final by outsmarting Buttler. It isn’t a straightforward ask given Buttler’s power and range of shots, but if there’s anyone capable of containing or dismissing the England captain, it has to be Bumrah. When Buttler and Co chased down 169 in 16 overs without losing a wicket in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide, it is worth remembering that Bumrah was absent from India’s line-up due to a back injury. Since returning to action in August 2023, Bumrah’s performances have been as sublime as ever. In the IPL, Bumrah has had the better of Buttler, conceding only 68 runs in 72 balls while dismissing him twice. India will hope that Bumrah’s stranglehold can continue.